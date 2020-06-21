Nancy Ann Fink Nancy Ann Fink, a loving creation of the late Thelma and Leroy Kaiser, was reunited with her makers on the 11th day of June, 2020, after 73 years of life. Nancy was molded and shaped in Belleville, IL, and has made Las Vegas her home since 2014. Her hobbies included gardening, painting, decorating, and cleaning, but her greatest passions in life were cooking and baking-no one ever left Nancy's house hungry or without leftovers. In her working days, when not chasing after her three children, Nancy was a Title I Reading instructor at Whiteside Elementary School in Belleville. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Thelma (nee: Lotz) Kaiser, her older sister, Barbara Lee Honer (nee: Kaiser), and her oldest son, William R. Fink. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William C. Fink, her younger sister, Mary Lou (Dave) Brown, her sons, Michael L. (Beth) Fink and Matthew C. (Kelly) Fink, five grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends. Nancy was a fighter to the very end and always exceeded her doctors' expectations. For more than twenty years she battled two rare autoimmune conditions, Common Variable Immunodeficiency (CVID) and Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), the treatments of which ultimately destroyed her liver and kidneys. Despite her ailing health, she never once passed up the opportunity to make an amazing meal or bake sublime desserts. Nancy's memorial service will take place on June 26 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. Nancy's funeral mass will take place on June 27 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4925 S. Torrey Pines Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89118. Interment will take place at a later date to be determined at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store