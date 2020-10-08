Nancy Ann Wagner
November 27, 1950 - October 5, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Nancy Ann Wagner, nee Younger, 69, of O'Fallon, MO, born Monday, November 27, 1950 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Gardenview Care Center in O'Fallon, MO.
Nancy was a respiratory therapist for Memorial Hospital for 40 years. She later went on to obtain a bachelor's degree from Lindenwood University.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Younger; mother, Venita, nee Togias, Locandro brother, William Younger.
Surviving are her son, Christopher (Gena) Wagner of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren, Lauren, Jack and Caroline Wagner; brothers, Charles R. (Lisa) Younger of St. Louis, MO, Michael (Janet) Younger of St. Peters, MO; sister, Susan Atwood of Belleville, IL; sister-in-law, Dardene Younger of Arnold, MO; loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society.
Funeral: Private Family Services being held.