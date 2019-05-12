|
Nancy Clymer Nancy Lynn Clymer, 71, passed away at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence, Kansas on February 14, 2019. Nancy was born in East Saint Louis, Illinois on August 11,1947, to parents Dwight Davis Reynolds and Catherine (Casagrande) Reynolds. Nancy graduated from East Saint Louis High School in 1965. She married Donald Clymer in Belleville, Illinois. Nancy loved animals and especially loved raising Clydesdale horses. She enjoyed gardening and fishing. Nancy had a career as a legal secretary. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Clyde Reynolds. Nancy is survived by her sister Donna Reynolds and Donna's husband Grant Glenn, her nephews Greg Reynolds, Ben (Michaele) Sosinski, Jeffrey Sosinski, Michael Sosinski and former brother-in-law Rich (Aynsley) Sosinski. Nancy's cremains have been interred at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville, Illinois. Memorial Contributions may be made to Lawrence Humane Society and sent in care of Chapel Oaks Cremation & Funeral Services, 235 SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Ks 66603 Service: A celebration of life is taking place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from Noon to 3 p.m. at Woodland Park, Pine Lake Road, Collinsville, Ill. 62234. Memories shared at 1:00. p.m.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 12, 2019