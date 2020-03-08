|
|
Nancy Crane Nancy L. Crane, nee Kean, 86, of Bethalto, IL, passed away on March 3, 2020. Nancy was born June 30, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL to Virgil and Lucille, nee Allen, Kean. She married Harvey D. Crane on March 10, 1951. During their time in Union, they were members of Zion United Church of Christ. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dale Crane; a daughter, Denice Baker; her twin sister, Norma Choate; and a brother, Alan Kean. She is survived by her husband, Harvey Crane; son, Dennis Crane; son-in-law, Warren L. "Boots" Baker; grandchildren, Warren "Buddy" (Missy) Baker, Erica (Doug) Quevreaux, Danielle (Travis) Haegele; and eight great-grandchildren. Nancy worked as a homemaker, devoted to her loving family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Nancy's memory are encouraged to BJC Hospice, 1 Professional Drive, Suite 180, Alton, IL, 62002. Nancy's obituary can be found at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. Service: A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at the Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road in Belleville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020