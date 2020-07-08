Nancy Farrow

Nancy Luann Farrow Nancy Luann, 81, of Lutz, Florida, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born in East St. Louis, Illinois and came to Florida in 2020 from Springville, Tennessee. Nancy was a receptionist and retiree from Coopers & Lybrand/Price Water House Coopers CPA Firm. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also was an avid animal lover and her time with her beloved dog Trixie was often a conversation topic. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Thelma Mason; and the true love of her life, her husband, William Farrow. Nancy is survived by her sons, Robert Melin, Jr. of Belleville, IL, Randall Melin (Jackie) of Lutz, FL, Michael Farrow of Memphis, TN; daughters, Mona Kennedy of Fairview Heights, IL, Marcia Yingst (Michael) of Belleville, IL; brother, Harold "Bud" Mason of Fairview Heights, IL; grandchildren, Rachel Melin of High Ridge, MO, Katie Melin of Arnold, MO, Danielle Melin of Hampshire, IL, Alicia Haase of Land O Lakes, FL; Kristen Stamphel (Mark) of Columbia, MO, Sherilyn Kennedy (Rob Hampton) of Fairview Heights, IL, and Robert G. Kennedy (Nicole) of El Paso, TX; and 10 great grandchildren. Nancy is remembered for her genuine kindness and her ability to bring out the best in others. Nancy's graciousness will live on in everyone she knew. In lieu of flowers or monetary memorials, please honor Nancy and make someone else smile, by "paying it forward" with an act of kindness or a simple smile and a compliments. LoylessFuneralHome.com