Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Hedger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Hedger

Obituary Flowers Nancy M. Hedger Nancy Hedger, 87, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 in Belleville, Illinois. She was born January 1st, 1932 in Gilman, Illinois to James Lee and Mable (Copple) Pfenenger. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lovander Hedger, Jr., and one son Jason R. Hedger and two sisters, Viola (Ray) Eckmann and Elsie Pfenenger. She is survived by grand-daughter, Mariah (Matthew Farnworth) Hedger of Collinsville, Illinois, sons, Kenneth (Carla) Hedger of Edwardsville, Illinois and Scott (Cindy) Hedger of Collinsville, Illinois, six additional grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Nancy was a co-owner of L. H. Hedger and Sons Metal Company with her late husband, Lovander Hedger, Jr. She was a strong-willed, hard-working woman that made those close to her feel her love and compassion. Nancy appreciated the care from the staff at Four Fountains in Belleville. Memorials may be made to of America and may be received at the funeral home. Visitation: Will be Friday, February 8th, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville. Service: Funeral will be Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with additional visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries