Nancy J. Houseknecht Nancy Houseknecht, nee Spelver, 82, of Maryville, IL, born on July 18, 1936 in Collinsville, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Edwardsville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Edwardsville, IL. Nancy was a retired receptionist for Weight Watcher. She was a member of St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ, Collinsville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Houseknecht, whom she married on December 13, 1969 at St. John Evangelical United Church of Christ, Collinsville, IL; a son, Lon Houseknecht; her parents, John and Ruth, nee Buente, Spelver. Surviving are her daughter, Linda Houseknecht of St. Charles, MO; a stepdaughter and step son, Ellen (Jeffrey) Grueninger of Columbia, Il and James E. Houseknecht of Columbia, IL; grandson, Connor Doherty; step grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Bentrup and Andrew Grueninger; step great grandchildren, Abby and Kate Bentrup. Memorials may be made to the family. Visitation: Will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL Service: Will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Herbert A. Kassly Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL, with Rev. Dr. Marvin Morgan officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019