Or Copy this URL to Share

MITCHELL - Nancy Jo Mitchell, nee Roberts, 76, of Belleville, IL, born October 11, 1943, in Belleville, IL, passed away July 19, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Visitation 5-8pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11am at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store