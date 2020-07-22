1/1
Nancy Jo Mitchell
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Nancy Jo Mitchell Nancy Jo Mitchell nee Roberts 76, of Belleville, IL born October 11, 1943 passed away July 19, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Nancy worked for Strano and Associates with her son, Christopher. As a Realtor for 40 years, she was a member of the Real Estate Association of Southwestern Illinois, Illinois Realtors and National Association of Realtors. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, James H. Roberts; step-father, Robert Gordon; step-son, James Mitchell. Surviving are her husband, Ronald G. Mitchell of Belleville, IL; mother, Virginia Lee, nee Murphy, Gordon of Belleville, IL; children, Martin Michael (Julie) Manion of Addieville, IL, Michelle Marie (Mani) Zendejas of Melbourne, FL, Christopher Lee Mitchell of Belleville, IL, step-daughters, Deborah (David) Elliott of Grand Junction, CO and Sherri (Wayne) Connell of Parker, CO. grandchildren, Zachary (Alissa) Zendejas, Aaron (Sara) Zendejas, Benjamin (Taylor) Zendejas and Matthew Zendejas; step-granddaughter, Holly McNeill; great grandchildren, Sofia, Levi, Rafael, Callie, Felix, Finn, Isabela and Miles Zendejas. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com Memorials may be made to the Hospice of donor's choice or American Heart Association. Visitation: Visitation from 5:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, July 24, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL, with Rev. Michelle Torigian officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Very sorry to hear about Nancy Jo’s passing. I have very fond memories with her, Ron and Chris in our Camelot days years ago! My heartfelt condolences to the family.
Debbie Hormberg Kattenbraker
Friend
July 22, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
