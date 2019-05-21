Nancy Lanterman Nancy Lanterman, nee Grove, 70, of Freeburg, IL, born March 16, 1949, in Olney, IL, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Lanterman loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid scrapbooker and loved to read. Nancy was a reading teacher at Red Bud Grade School before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dolven and Sarah, nee Bunch, Grove. Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Ron Lanterman, whom she married on June 5, 1976; two sons, Patrick (Crystal) Lanterman, and Todd (Nicoleta) Lanterman; four grandchildren, Hailey, Gavin, Cadence, and Miles; and two sisters, Donna King and Linda Haddon. Memorials may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research or to www.supportpancan.org (Purple Stride-Team Lanterman). Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Private family memorial services will be held at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL.



