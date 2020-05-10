Nancy Lucido Nancy "Lynn" Lucido, 77, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, May 24, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Lynn was a office manager for Dr. Drake, a broker for Coldwell Banker and worked part time at Sage Style-Fashion Accessory store in Belleville. She was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church, South Shore Falls Women's Club in Apollo Beach, FL and loved her family, friends and especially her Lord! She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Margauriete A., nee Arth, Lucido; grandchildren, Stephanie and Derek Tribout and Samantha Kimmel. Surviving are her children, Andrea Beltran of Nebo, IL, Jessica Beltran Wiemers of Madison, IL, Brannon Beltran (Courtney Witt) of Fairview Heights, IL; grandchildren, Kyle A. Pressnall, Jeffery C. Foiles, Mark Tribout, Taylor Kimmel, Anna P.Beltran, Althea R. Beltran, Rainy L. Beltran; 4 great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew U.M.C. Funeral: Private family interment. Celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL. Kurrus Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.