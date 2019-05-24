Nancy Martin Nancy E. Martin, nee, Dunn, 70, of Belleville, Illinois, born Sunday, December 19, 1948, in Murphysboro, IL, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Centennial Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nancy worked as an office administrator for several companies during her career. She was a faithful member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville. She was an organist and pianist at St. Matthew for more than 35 years and she served as church secretary for several years. She taught countless piano lessons and played for many programs, weddings, and funerals. She was an avid lover of all animals, especially her dogs. Despite numerous struggles, she maintained a positive outlook on life and always had a kind word. She was generous and a friend to all who were blessed to meet her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Martin, parents, Leldon O. and Normagene, nee Byrd, Dunn. Surviving are her son, Jason (Loida) Martin of North Las Vegas, NV; sister, Mary Jane (Rick) Harrison of O'Fallon, IL; 2 brothers, Jerry Dunn of Mascoutah, IL, and Tommy Dunn of Belleville, IL. Her beloved grandchildren, Samantha, Lesleigh, and Robert Martin, all of North Las Vegas, NV; nephews, Richard and Joel Harrison and their families; countless friends and extended family members. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Martin family in care of Jason Martin. Visitation: Visitation from Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 10:00 am - 1 pm at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral will be held at 1 pm, Saturday May 25, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Souders officiating. Private interment Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Cutler Community Cemetery, Cutler, IL..



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 24, 2019