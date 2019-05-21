Nancy Miller Nancy Joan Miller, 86, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away Thursday, May 9th, 2019. She was born May 23rd, 1932 in Springfield, Illinois to Everett James and Dorothy M. (Klages) Tostberg. She was an Illinois Registered Nurse, a loving mother and grandmother and foster care parent for over 40 years. She was also a member of the Illinois Foster Adoptive Parents Organization and the First United Methodist Church of Collinsville. Preceding her in death were husband, Charles William Miller and son, Leo Lohman Warden. Surviving are her four sons, Thomas (Stacy) of Collinsville, Kurt of Belleville, James (Traci) of Troy and Timothy of New Baden. She also had five grandchildren, Savannah, Shane, Sophie, Anne and Terrie Warden. She enjoyed actively serving her church, Cardinals baseball, bingo and socializing with friends and family. Memorials may be made to the Collinsville First United Methodist Church, Collinsville. Visitation: A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, May 24th, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Collinsville First United Methodist Church, Collinsville. Service: Memorial Service will be Friday, May 24th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Collinsville First United Methodist Church, Collinsville. Interment will be at a later date.



