Nancy Myer Nancy Beatrice Myer, nee Teahan, 87, of Waterloo, Illinois, born September 11, 1932, in East St. Louis, Illinois, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Oak Hill in Waterloo, Illinois. Nancy was retired from United Bag in St. Louis, MO. She was a very active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, IL. and a member of the former St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Cahokia, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Conny" Myer; her parents, James and Beatrice, nee Benner, Teahan; and a sister, Kathleen Richter. Surviving are her children, Stacy (Tom) Foster of Shiloh, IL, Stephanie (Ron) Parker of St. Louis, MO, Scott Frederick of Columbia, IL, Tim (Beth) Frederick of Dupo, IL, Nancy "Sue" Silas of St. Louis, MO, and Katy (Terry) Nicholson of Festus, MO; two brothers, Richard Teahan of Leawood, KS and Robert Teahan of St. Louis, MO; and nine grandchildren. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to the or Helping Strays in Waterloo, IL. Service: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Illinois. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Father Osang Idagbo officiating. Burial will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, in Waterloo, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019