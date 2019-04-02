Nancy Ann (Richardson) Ping Nancy Ping, 84, of Lebanon, born November 23, 1934 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away Saturday evening, March 30, 2019. Nancy spent her childhood on the family farm, Kelly Springs Trout Farm, in southwestern Missouri. It was there that she learned the value of hard work, and where she first began her love of nature and being outdoors. Nancy lost her parents at a young age, and moved to O'Fallon with her older sister Alice, graduating from O'Fallon Township High School. She loved trout fishing, mushroom hunting, gardening, and cooking for her family. Nancy worked alongside her husband Ivan with Ping Distributing, and was a member of the Enterprise Grange. Her children and grandchildren have inherited her legacy of quilting, sewing, knitting, and embroidery. Nancy's home was always open to the kids and grandkids, and all their many friends. It was a home of good food and good company, and created lasting memories for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan, whom she married on a hot summer day August 14, 1954; her daughter Nancy Lee Ping; her parents William and Helen, nee Lang, Richardson; siblings Alice (Howard) Van Buren, David Richardson, and John (Marcia) Richardson. Surviving are her children Donna Ping of O'Fallon, Les (Karen Sue) Ping of Lebanon, Jim Ping of Wood River, Ruth (Jerry) Waeltz of Lebanon, Richard Ping of Lebanon, nine grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; her sister Mary (William) Foley, and sister-in-law Avis Richardson. Memorial donations are suggested to and will be accepted at the funeral home. Condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation: The family will receive friends from 4 8 pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon. Funeral: 11:00 am, Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Avis Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, IL. Arrangements handled by the Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon.

