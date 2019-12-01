|
Nancy Reinecker Nancy J. Reinecker, nee Powell, 80, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Saturday, March 11, 1939 in East St. Louis, and welcomed into heaven on Friday, November 29, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Junior Wednesday Club and Group night out. Nancy was an example of love to all who knew her. Family always meant everything to Nancy. Her love for her daughters was felt so deeply by each one of them. She hosted her family in their home in Fairview Heights for holidays and birthdays up until very recently. She will be greatly missed by those who love her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Parker Abell and Mabel Ione, nee Lively, Powell. Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Ronald Reinecker of Fairview Heights, IL; daughters, Debbie (Doug) McCrary of Swansea, IL, Patty (Brian) Fellows of Des Peres, MO, Michele (Dr. Scott) Roustio of O'Fallon, IL, brother, Dale (Frances) Powell of Port St. Lucie, FL.; grandchildren, Eric (Emily) McCrary, Rachel Roustio, Kelly (Tanner) Search, Ron (Jo) Roustio, Brittany (Hector)Bachelot, Brian Fellows Jr., Katie Roustio, Parker Roustio, Claire Fellows, Mary Fellows; great~grandchildren, Amelia Roustio, Tatum Search, Turner Search, two due in 2020; nieces and nephew and loyal dog, Missy. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice. Visitation: Visitation from 2:00 - 5:00 pm Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am Monday, December 2, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Dyer officiating. Interment to follow at Valhalla Garden of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019