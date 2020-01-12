|
|
Nancy Rothschild Nancy Marie Rothschild, 63, resident of Belleville, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born September 14, 1956 in Austin, TX., to Herbert and Elisabeth, nee Rigam, Rothschild, Nancy attended O'Fallon Township High School, graduating in 1974. After high school Nancy attended McKendree University, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Law Enforcement. Nancy loved attending antique and flea markets in her free time, and dearly loved her two dogs, Gizmo and Rags. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Elisabeth, nee Rigam, Rothschild. Surviving are her brothers Ted (Teresa) Rothschild, and David Rothschild; two nephews, Brian and Timothy Rothschild, and two nieces Rebecca and Abigail Rothschild. Online condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 10 11 am, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill Service: A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, with Pastor Don Long officiating. Burial will follow at O'Fallon City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020