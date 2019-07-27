|
Nancy Self Mrs. Nancy A. Self, born on December 15, 1937, entered into eternal rest on July 19, 2019. She was born in Metropolis, Illinois to the parents of Dewey and Clyde Smith and was raised in East St. Louis, Illinois. Mrs. Self, moved to Belleville where she and her husband raised their four children. First and foremost, she was an excellent homemaker; always making certain that everyone's needs were met before her own. As the family accountant, cook, laundress, chief decision maker, and purchasing agent, many sacrifices were made to send their children to St. Mary's Catholic School. She was a member of St. Mary Church for 29 plus years. She was a member of the Mother's Club and assisted with many organizations. Spaghetti Suppers made with her sauce and meatballs were always a success Once the children were raised, Mrs. Self decided she must find something to do and spent 10 years with Tom's Supermarket in Mascoutah, Illinois before moving to Texas in 1995 and finding a job at an imaging center. She retired at 72 years of age and just recently wondered if she couldn't find a job doing something. Retirement just wasn't for her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Franklin D. Self as well as her sister Betty Myers. She is survived by her four children: Micheal Self (Virginia) of Springfield, Illinois, B. David Self (Judy) of Freeburg, Illinois, Daniel Self (Holly)of The Colony, Texas, and Jennifer Metzger (Michael) of Forney, Texas Mrs. Self, was a loving grandmother to Alicia Griffin (Brian), Sheilah Morrison (Joe), Mark Metzger, Alana Metzger, Tyler Kantak, and the best GG to Brantley, Brynlee, Brystol, Ellie, and Emma Griffin, and Rylee and Bailee Morrison. Also surviving are her sisters Linda Couch and Sandra Burfield, a very special niece and her husband Mitzy and David Schutte, and many other nieces and nephews. Service: A Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:00AM at New Hope Funeral Home in Sunnyvale, Texas with Father James Yamauchi officiating. Arrangements handled by NEW HOPE FUNERAL HOME, Sunnyvale, TexasNancy Self,
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 27, 2019