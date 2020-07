TOSH - Nancy (Shaw) Tosh, 67, passed away July 21, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born in Wood River on February 22, 1953. Nancy has chosen cremation. There will be a graveside service on August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am, at the Worden City Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home



