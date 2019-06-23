Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Zieren Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Zieren

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nancy Zieren Nancy A. Zieren, age 67 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Nancy was born on October 14, 1951, in Breese, Illinois, a daughter of Regis and Cleo (Winkeler) Krebs. She married John Zieren at St. Mary's Church in Carlyle on August 18, 1972, and he survives in Carlyle. In addition to her husband John, Nancy is also survived by her mother Cleo Krebs of Carlyle; her boys Brad Zieren and wife Joelle of Chesterfield, Missouri, Andy Zieren and wife Michelle of Carlyle, and Adam Zieren and wife Lisa of Leawood, Kansas; her beloved grandchildren Jonathan, Karina, and Dominic Zieren, Maya and Tyler Zieren, and Lauren and Mary Kate Zieren; her brothers and sisters Mary Ellen Shirley and husband Steve of Tampa, Florida, Joanie Becker and husband Bill of Breese, Charlotte Newbold and husband Steve of New Athens, Jackie Beatty and husband Steve of Anna, Doris Stein and husband Steve of Salem, Paula Laws of Carlyle, Greg Krebs and wife Kay of Arlington Heights, Rick Krebs of Carlyle, Dennis Krebs and wife Mary Jo of Breese, and Mark Krebs and wife Dawn of Beckemeyer; her in-laws Julie Wooters and husband David of Brentwood, Tennessee; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father Regis Krebs; and her in-laws Paul and Nelda Zieren, Dan Masterson, and Judy and Larry Shaver. Nancy had a zest for life and willingness to serve that kept her active her entire life. As the owner of Zieren Furniture Store, she enjoyed helping her customers decorate and furnish their homes. She was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of St. Ann Sodality, and had served on many committees. Her passion for decorating spilled over to her church, as she looked forward to helping decorate church for each season. Nancy served on the "Christmas in Carlyle" Committee and she made Christmas a special time for her family and community. She loved working in her yard and spending family time at the lake. Nancy's love for her family surpassed all else. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Nancy are suggested to St. Mary's Church, Christmas in Carlyle, or to the and will be accepted at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com. Service: A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Church in Carlyle, with Fr. George Mauck and Fr. Steven Beatty, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 2:00 - 8:00 PM and on Tuesday morning from 8:00 10:30 AM. Zieren Funeral Home

