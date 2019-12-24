|
Naomi Blue Naomi Salome Blue, nee Strothmann, was born in Murphysboro, Illinois on December 22, 1926. She passed away on December 20, 2019, two days prior to her 93rd birthday. She lived her life in Highland and Belleville, Illinois as a devoted homemaker. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, William and Amelia (Ziegler) Strothmann; daughter, Elizabeth Blue; and fifteen brothers and sisters. Naomi was a lifelong member of Signal Hill Lutheran Church in Belleville, Illinois. She is survived by her son, Allen Blue and wife, Linda of Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter, Marsha (Blue) Thackery and husband, Bruce of Mount Vernon, Illinois; and granddaughter, Amy Austin of New Haven, Connecticut. She was a very kind and caring person. Naomi volunteered at her church, as well as Belleville Memorial Hospital for many years. Service: There will be no public services held at this time. Memorials may be made in Naomi's honor to Signal Hill Lutheran Church in Belleville, Illinois. Hughey Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019