Naomi Hill Naomi Jean Hill, 86 of Caseyville, born December 30, 1933 in Doniphan, MO, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Naomi retired from the dietary department of Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, IL. She was a member of the Arcadia Valley Eagles and loved spending time with her family. She had a special place in her heart for her cats. In addition to her parents, Naomi is preceded in death by her husbands, C.L. Sutterfield and Eddy Libby; sons, Freddy Libby; Ed Tathum; Danny Sutterfield; as well as all of her siblings. Those left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren, Jennifer Sutterfield; Brian Sutterfield; Daniel Sutterfield; Eric Tathum; Kyle Tathum; as well as many nieces, nephews, distant relatives and friends. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the local animal shelter of your choice. Services: In honor of her wishes there will be no services.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020