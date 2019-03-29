Naomi F. Robinson Naomi Robison, nee Jenkins, 87, of Mascoutah, IL born Oct. 5, 1931 in Hollis, OK, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, IL. She was a retired bookkeeper from Scott Credit Union at Scott Air Force Base. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd A. and Sadie, nee Hammond, Jenkins, her husband, Orville W. Robison whom she married in Amarillo, TX on Feb. 1, 1957 and who died Nov. 27, 2000, a daughter, Linda Hurney, a grandson, Adam Huston, son-in-law, Jerry Fott, twin sister, Iona Griffin and a brother, Loren "Bill" Jenkins. She is survived by her children, Darla Fott of Ballwin, MO, David (Julie) Robison of Shiloh, IL, Sherry Huston of Centralia, IL, Tom Robison of Richmond, KY; five grandchildren, Ryan Hurney, Ben and Molly Huston, Grant and Luke Robison; and a sister, Floy (Julian) Coleman of Lamesa, TX. In lieu of all other gifts, Naomi requested to give a book to a child to foster the love of reading. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Funeral: Per Naomi's request, there will be no visitation and private services will be held at Mascoutah City Cemetery



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019