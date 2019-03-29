Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street P. O. Box 155
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
For more information about
Naomi Robison
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Robison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Robison

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Naomi Robison Obituary
Naomi F. Robinson Naomi Robison, nee Jenkins, 87, of Mascoutah, IL born Oct. 5, 1931 in Hollis, OK, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, IL. She was a retired bookkeeper from Scott Credit Union at Scott Air Force Base. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd A. and Sadie, nee Hammond, Jenkins, her husband, Orville W. Robison whom she married in Amarillo, TX on Feb. 1, 1957 and who died Nov. 27, 2000, a daughter, Linda Hurney, a grandson, Adam Huston, son-in-law, Jerry Fott, twin sister, Iona Griffin and a brother, Loren "Bill" Jenkins. She is survived by her children, Darla Fott of Ballwin, MO, David (Julie) Robison of Shiloh, IL, Sherry Huston of Centralia, IL, Tom Robison of Richmond, KY; five grandchildren, Ryan Hurney, Ben and Molly Huston, Grant and Luke Robison; and a sister, Floy (Julian) Coleman of Lamesa, TX. In lieu of all other gifts, Naomi requested to give a book to a child to foster the love of reading. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at mollfuneralhome.com. Funeral: Per Naomi's request, there will be no visitation and private services will be held at Mascoutah City Cemetery
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
Download Now