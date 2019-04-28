Natalie Reiske Natalie Reiske, nee Huelskoetter, of Kimberling City, MO, passed away on April 12, 2019, at the age of 85. Natalie was born Nov. 5, 1933, daughter of Harold and Alma Huelskoetter of Mascoutah, IL. She had been a resident of the Branson area since 1973. She worked at Silver Dollar City and Walmart in Branson West. She retired several years ago and has since enjoyed her retirement, spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald Huelskoetter and sister-in-law JoAnn Huelskoetter; and brothers-in-law, Donald Funk, John Whelan and Robert Shildt. She is survived by her sisters, Betty Whelan and Constance Shildt of Pinellas Park, FL, and Marian Funk of Trenton, IL; daughter Laura Swarts and husband, Robert; sons Timothy Reiske and James Reiske and Marla Nielson; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Humane Society Animal Shelter, Reeds Spring, MO; Kimberling City Animal Hospital, Kimberling City, MO, or LifeSong Church, Branson West, MO. Services: Respecting her wishes, there will be no services held. Cremation was under the direction of Stumff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.

