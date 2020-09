DILLINGER - Natasha J. Dillinger, 27, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She was born on October 9, 1992. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2pm, at Camp Hugh Youth Camp in Bunker Hill. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.



