Nathalee Moore
1955 - 2020
August 16, 1955 - November 16, 2020
Granite City, Illinois - Nathalee L. (Sherfy) Moore, 65, of Granite City passed away Saturday November 16th 2020.
She was daughter of Florence nee (Spangler) and Theodore Sherfy Sr born on August 8th, 1955 in Granite City. Mrs. Moore was an amazing woman whose biggest joy in life was being around her family and playing with her fur baby Roxie.
Survivors include her husband Terry Moore, daughter Myla Moore. Along with siblings Jerri Seibert, Suez Taylor, Charlotte Martin, Theodore Sherfy Jr., Deborah Stewart, and Cecil Martin. As well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Florence Martin and Theodore Sherfy Sr.; one sister Savannah Martin. As well as father in-law Leslie Moore, sister in-law Robyn Moore, and brother in-law Johnny Moore.
Arrangement by Thomas Saksa Funeral Granite City


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
2205 Pontoon Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 876-4321
