|
|
Nathan Neff Nathan R. Neff, 21, of Freeburg, IL, born April 23, 1998, in Tucson, AZ, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his residence. Nathan was an extremely talented artist. He enjoyed working on cars, motorcycles and hunting with his Dad. He loved his dogs Lulu and Roscoe. He loved music, and spending time with family and friends. Nathan was employed at ICT. He is survived by his father, Raymond D. (fiancée Elizabeth Isenhart) Neff; his mother, Pamela Ann (Mark) Hettenhausen a sister, Nichole (Larry) Wilson; and a step-sister, Darby (Brandon) McBride. Memorials may be made to D.A.R.E. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Paderborn, IL, with Father Gene Neff officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019