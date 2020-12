Naza Lee NewsomeDecember 12, 1922 - November 25, 2020Mascoutah, Illinois - Naza Lee Newsome, 97, of Mascoutah, IL formerly of Mullens, WV, born, Dec. 12, 1922 in Pointe Coupee, LA died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MarKa Nursing Home in Mascoutah, IL.Naza was a former bookkeeper for Itmann Company Store in Itmann, WV in her early years. She also was a homemaker and a member of the St. John's Catholic Church in Mullens, WV.She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Melicia Guidroz, her husband, Bernard E. "Curly" Newsome whom she married in Lakeland, LA on Nov. 30, 1947 and who died Jan. 23, 2009, son-in-law, Benny Saunders and a sister, Mazie G. (Archie) Chustz.She is survived by her daughter, Therese Saunders (dear friend, Roger Bergheger) of Mascoutah, IL; two grandchildren, Kimberly (Nathan) Caserotti, Brian (Elizabeth) Saunders; two great grandchildren, Lilliana and Bennett Caserotti; and great nieces and great nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 E. Church, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 N. Market, Mascoutah, ILCondolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com Visitation: There will be no visitation.Funeral: A private memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial of cremains will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, WV at a later date.