1/1
Naza Lee Newsome
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naza Lee Newsome
December 12, 1922 - November 25, 2020
Mascoutah, Illinois - Naza Lee Newsome, 97, of Mascoutah, IL formerly of Mullens, WV, born, Dec. 12, 1922 in Pointe Coupee, LA died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MarKa Nursing Home in Mascoutah, IL.
Naza was a former bookkeeper for Itmann Company Store in Itmann, WV in her early years. She also was a homemaker and a member of the St. John's Catholic Church in Mullens, WV.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Melicia Guidroz, her husband, Bernard E. "Curly" Newsome whom she married in Lakeland, LA on Nov. 30, 1947 and who died Jan. 23, 2009, son-in-law, Benny Saunders and a sister, Mazie G. (Archie) Chustz.
She is survived by her daughter, Therese Saunders (dear friend, Roger Bergheger) of Mascoutah, IL; two grandchildren, Kimberly (Nathan) Caserotti, Brian (Elizabeth) Saunders; two great grandchildren, Lilliana and Bennett Caserotti; and great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Childhood Memorial Improvement Fund, 419 E. Church, Mascoutah, IL 62258 or Mascoutah Senior Center, 227 N. Market, Mascoutah, IL
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com.
Visitation: There will be no visitation.
Funeral: A private memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah with Father Paul Wienhoff celebrating. Burial of cremains will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, WV at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Memorial Mass
Holy Childhood Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
December 3, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 29, 2020
Therese, I am so sorry about your mother. May your wonderful memories get you through this difficult time. Hugs!
Norma Mazander
Friend
November 29, 2020
Theresa i am so sorry for your loss. Ill always remember our outings to the dr.
God Bless
Shelly Stroud
Friend
November 28, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Please know you are in my prayers
Phillip Hoehner
Friend
November 28, 2020
Theresa—we are so sorry for your lose. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ken & Charlene Mills
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved