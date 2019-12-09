Home

Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Copper Creek Christian Church
Maryville, IL
Neal Emerson


1917 - 2019
Neal Emerson Obituary
Neal Emerson Neal Emerson, age 102, of Maryville, IL, born November 16, 1917 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Elmwood Nursing & Rehab Center in Maryville, IL. He retired as a personnel manager from St. Regis paper in O'Fallon, MO. Neal was a U. S. Army veteran serving in World War II and the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Copper Creek Christian Church in Maryville, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and May (nee Kennedy) Emerson, his wife, Marjorie (nee Harris) Emerson and one son, Dale Emerson. Surviving are his son, Terry (Karen) Emerson of Collinsville, IL, two grandchildren, Judy (Alan) Mallory and Mike Emerson and two great grandchildren, Paige and Hayley Mallory. Memorials are requested to Copper Creek Christian Church in Maryville, IL. Online condolences may be expressed at www.acfuneral.com Service: will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a. m. at Copper Creek Christian Church in Maryville. Pastor Pat Heston will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Allan & Ciuferi Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 9, 2019
