CANNON - Neil Kathryn Cannon, age 86, of Godfrey, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Asbury Village in Godfrey. She was born September 28, 1933, in Alton. A private family burial will take place at Alton City Cemetery at a later date. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.



