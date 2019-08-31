|
Nelda Adams Nelda Sue Adams, nee Mason, 77, of Cahokia, IL., born June 11, 1941 in St. Louis, MO., passed away on Friday, December 7, 2018 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Nelda loved traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by a son, Donald Adams; a daughter, Lisa Chamberlin; her parents, Claude and Alice Mason; four brothers, Claude Jr., Robert, Jerry, Donald Mason; one sister, Betha Holcomb. Surviving are her husband Bill Adams of 59 years; her children, Billy (Carla) Adams of Marble Hill, MO., Carole (Kevin) Moran of St. Louis, MO., Steve Adams and Marty Adams both of Cahokia, IL., Terri (Jeff) Pratt of Waterloo, IL.; daughter-in-law, Sherry (Tim) Dycus; son-in-law, Carl Beecroft and Darell Chamberlin, Sr. 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; she was a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: A Memorial Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 31, 2019