BRIGHTWELL- Nelda J. Brightwell nee Leatherman 85 of Columbia, IL born 1/18/1935 Popular Bluff, MO passed away on April 24, 2020 at Mercy South. Private cremation was held. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Braun Family Funeral Home Columbia, Illinois

