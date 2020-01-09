|
|
|
BOEKER- Nellie M. Boeker, age 105, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away at 10:27 p.m., on January 6, 2020, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon, IL. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Dale Skeesick presiding. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020