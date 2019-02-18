Nellie (Glodo) Knapp Nellie Knapp, 93, of Columbia, IL, born February 17, 1925, in Grand Tower, IL, died Friday, February 15, 2019, surrounded by hospice and family. Nellie retired from Porter Paint located within the Wild Goose Bargain Center in Cahokia, Illinois. She also worked as a retail associate at Sam's Club in St. Louis, Missouri. Nellie enjoyed time with her family, friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nellie was preceded in death by her son Lloyd V. Knapp, father Joseph Victor Glodo, mother Lodoskie Ellet Glodo and 8 siblings. Surviving are her brother Earlis (Betty) Glodo, East Cape, Illinois, two daughters, Carolyn Shanley of Gainesville, Georgia, Mary (Jim) Monroe of Columbia, Illinois, daughter-in-law Cindy Knapp of Dupo, Illinois and niece Shirley Overton of Benton, Illinois. Grandchildren Dawn (Steve) Holcombe of Gainesville, Georgia, Aaron (Brenda) Knapp of Montgomery City, Missouri, Ronnie Shanley of Gainesville, Georgia, Amy (Jason) Henderson of Columbia, IL, Danielle (Aaron) Fries of Maryville, IL and Joseph (Krista Howard) Monroe of Houston, TX. Great grandchildren, Amber and Megan Holcombe, Andrea, Abigail and Cameron Knapp, Riley Henderson, Nolan and Caroline Fries. Many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Special blessings to our "angels" from Vitas Hospice and Garden Place Assisted Living who worked tirelessly to give Nellie amazing personal attention while assisting with her daily health needs. Condolences may be expressed online at www.braunfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, IL. Service: Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 20 at 10:00 a.m. at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL. Royal Boeder, Chaplain, Vitas Hospice will be officiating. ARR: BRAUN COLONIAL FUNERAL HOM

