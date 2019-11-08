|
|
Nellie Starkweather Nellie Edna (Horn) Starkweather, 77, went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2019 in Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville KY after a long illness. Nellie was born to Leonard and Rosie (King) Horn on January 25, 1942 in Mine La Monte MO. She married Stanley (Stan) Starkweather on October 15, 1994 and they recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple have resided in Madisonville KY for the past 13 years and are formerly from Belleville IL. Nellie was raised and spent most of her adult life in Columbia IL. Nellie was employed by Greating's Market and Magna Bank in Columbia; and Montesorri School in Belleville. Nellie was a member of Christview Fellowship in Madisonville. She and her husband created and maintained the library there that brought them much joy. She was an active member of Christview's small group Bible study held at the home of Jerry and Vendonna Rickard, the Madisonville Great Banquet community, a Sunday School teacher, former assistant secretary of the local AARP chapter, a kitchen helper for the Roots Recovery program, and various other volunteer activities after retirement. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by: brothers, Floyd Thomas Dickerson, Troy Dickerson, and Earl Horn; sisters-in-law, Ruth Gladine Dickerson and Pauline Dickerson; sisters, Minnie Kennon and Bonnie Neubauer; brother-in-law, Lester Kennon; and father and mother-in-law, Eldon and Dorothy Starkweather. Nellie is survived by her husband, Stan of Madisonville; sister, Mary Jane Owens of St Louis, MO; sister-in-law, Cynthia (Starkweather) Snyder, niece, Katherine (Snyder) Darr and husband, Corey and great-nephew, Kyle all of Jerseyville, IL; nieces, Cathy (Kennon) Lilley and husband, Terry, and nephew, Steven, of Murphysboro, IL and Bonnie Sellers of Ste. Genevieve, MO; and nephew, Bob Sellers of Farmington, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Christview Fellowship 2135 N. Main St. Madisonville, Ky 42431. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com. Service: The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. The visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. The pallbearers are Terry Cates, Jerry Rickard, Chad Piper, Steve Starr, Terry Lilley, Derek Bannister, Scott Holmes and David Hendrix. HARRIS FUNERAL HOME
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019