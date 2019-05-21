Nelson Warnecke Nelson Robert Warnecke of Granite City, Illinois passed away on May 15, 2019. Nelson was the 15th child and youngest son of the 16 children born to George Henry Warnecke and Agnes Ann Henken on February 29, 1944 in Breese, Illinois. Nelson was a steelworker at St. Louis Cold Drawn where he retired. He was an active member of the Granite City Eagles Lodge and in his free time he enjoyed his days of fishing, playing golf and a good game of poker. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Nelson will be remembered for his kind heart and all the special times he shared with is family and friends. Surviving are Nelson's two daughters : Beth Ann (John) Koesterer nee Warnecke and Emily (Tom) Sturdevant nee Warnecke. 3 grandchildren: Christopher Allen (Erika) Koesterer of Granite City, Illinois, Kathryn Elaine (Shane) Kraushaar of Granite City, Illinois, and Jacqueline Marie Koesterer of Glen Carbon, Illinois. 1 great grandchild, Hunter Patrick Koesterer of Granite City, Illinois. 5 siblings: Gregory Jerome (Mary Anne nee Bauer) Warnecke of Belleville, Illinois, Donald Arnold Warnecke of Springfield, Missouri, Marvin John Warnecke of Germantown, Illinois, Ralph James (Sharon Ann nee Meyers) Warnecke of Belleville, Illinois, and Joyce Marilyn Warnecke of Belleville, Illinois. Also surviving are sister-in-laws Rose Warnecke nee Raab of SMithton, Illinois, and Judy (Don) Bacon nee Dresch of Pocahontas, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Henry and Agnes Ann (nee Henken) Warnecke, a sister and brother-in-law, Georgine Evelyn (Warnecke) and Lawrence Brendel, a sister and brother-in-law, Delores Josephine (Warnecke) and Harvey Knebel, a sister and brother-in-law, Loretta Elizabeth (Warnecke) and Kenneth Landolt, a brother and sister-n-law, Sylvester Francis and Irene (Merscher) Warnecke, a sister and brother-in-law, Patricia M (Warnecke) and Andrew M Fruth, a brother and sister-in-law, Paul Alphonse and Fern Sadie (Chambers) Warnecke, a sister and brother-in-law, Margaret Mary (Warnecke) and John Allen, a brother Alphonse George Warnecke, a brother Gervase Cyril Warnecke, a sister-in-law, Betty Warnecke nee Cossins, a sister-in-law, Sharon Ann Myers (divorced from Marvin Warnecke), and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann (Warnecke) and Vincent Deiters. To avoid any confusion, it must be noted that there are 2 Sharon Ann Warnecke nee Meyers in our family. While they are not related, they each married one of Nelson's brothers. One of them married Ralph and one married Marvin. Service: A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eagles in Granite City, Illinois. A dinner will follow at 7:00 p.m. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.



