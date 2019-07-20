Home

More Obituaries for Ngai Van
Ngai Van

Ngai Van Obituary
Ngai "Maria" Van Ngai (Maria) T. Van, 86, of O'Fallon, IL passed away at her home Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Ngai (Maria) was born November 10, 1932 in Vietnam. She was a member of Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in St. Louis, MO. Ngai (Maria) was preceded in death by her parents, Cong Van and Bong Bui and her husband, Nam Nguyen. Ngai (Maria) is survived by her daughter Jennifer (Joseph) Nguyen of O'Fallon, IL; siblings, Ut Van and Dau Van, both of Vietnam; and grandchildren, Maria Nguyen, Kha (Mailainh) Nguyen, Nghia Nguyen, and Julius Nguyen. Memorials may be made to Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church, 3900 Meramec St., St. Louis, MO 63116. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: Will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM and Sunday, July 21 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Funeral Services will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 20, 2019
