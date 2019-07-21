|
|
Nicholas Hughes Ret. Col. Ret. Col. Nicholas E. "Nick" Hughes, 72 died on July 7, 2019 after a short illness. A native of Edgewater Park and Montclair, NJ, he enlisted in the Army following high school, serving as an air traffic controller. Following a break in service from 1969-1973, he entered the Air Force, again serving as an air traffic controller until Dec 1999. He then worked at Scott Air Force Base in civilian capacities until retiring in Jan 2016. Nick enjoyed sports, particularly baseball, fishing and golf; playing his banjo; Jeeps and Newfoundland dogs. He was predeceased by his parents and an older brother. He is survived by two sisters, M. Christine of Cherry Hill, NJ and Kathryn A. Kim of Essex Fells, NJ; three sons, Brodie P, (Samantha) of Port Orange, FL, Justin C. (Apryl) of Ormond Beach, FL and Trevor M. (Courtney) of Winston-Salem, NC; and grandchildren, Devin, Aidan, Justin Jr., Emily and Ashley. Service: A private memorial service and interment will be held at a future date at Arlington National Cemetery. Services entrusted to SHANNON MALONEY FUNERAL HOME, Port Orange FL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 21, 2019