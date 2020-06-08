Nicholas Kadavi Nicholas Alexander "Nick" Kadavi, 30, of Belleville, IL, born February 20, 1990, in Belleville, IL, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Saint Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Nick was one of the most peaceful, loving souls around. He loved photography and was a very giving person who was passionate about taking care of others. Nick could always be counted on if you were in trouble, needed a place to crash, or just needed a hug or a smile. Nick was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Rosemary Kadavi; his maternal grandparents, Donald and Ann Miller; and an uncle, Bob Kadavi. He is survived by his parents, Gary and Sharon, nee Miller, Kadavi; his brother, Chad (Beth) Kadavi; two nephews and a niece, Finn, Harper, and Bram Kadavi; aunts and uncles, Mimi (Mark) Luechtefeld, Don (Julie) Miller, Susan Hanlon, and Anne (Mike) Louth; and many cousins. Nick was also an organ donor. Thanks to his generosity, people throughout the country have received his kidneys, eyes, tissue, skin, and his loving heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Donate Life America, the Belleville Area Humane Society, or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. A celebration of Nick's life will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 8, 2020.