Nicholas Markuly Obituary
Nicholas Markuly Nicholas "Nick" S. Markuly, 92, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, June 19, 1927, in Macedonia, Greece, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Cedar Ridge Health & Rehab Center in Lebanon, IL. Nick owned Markuly's Jewelry Store in Belleville and was an active member of St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sotirios & Sophia, nee Kotou, Marcoulis; 2 sisters, Meropi Korovesi and Iordana Rempovski. Surviving are his wife, Patsy, nee Borsis, Markuly of Belleville, IL; son, Dr. Soti Markuly of Chicago, IL; sister, Aliki Stavrevska of Skopia, Macedonia; sister-in-law, Elaine (Nick) Gojmeric of Smithton, IL; brother-in-law, Tony Vlahek of O'Fallon, IL; nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Swansea, IL. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. A Trisagio service at 7pm Friday. Funeral: A funeral procession will leave from Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL at 9:45 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 for a 10:00 am service at St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Swansea, IL with Fr. Achilles Karathanos & Fr. Radomir Chkavtovich officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019
