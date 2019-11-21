|
Nicholas Tebbe Nicholas Tebbe, age 30, of Aviston, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese. He was born April 11, 1989 in Belleville, the son of and Kay (Richard) Muntan of Aviston and Terence (Tracey) Tebbe, also of Aviston. Besides his parents and step-parents, Nicholas is survived by three brothers: Michael (Jessica) Tebbe, Grant Muntan and Zachary Tebbe; one niece, Autumn Tebbe; his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends. Nicholas was a 2007 graduate of Central High School in Breese. He was a patient representative for Benchmark Physical Therapy in Swansea and was an avid St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals' fan. Nick's legacy will continue with his loving donation of tissue, heart valves, cardiac veins and his beautiful eyes. Friends may register online at www.Kalmermemorialservices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements. Service: An Open House and Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the St. Rose Development Club in St. Rose. Memorials may be given to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Kalmer Memorial Services
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019