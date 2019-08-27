Home

Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
(618) 939-6121
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 South Market Street
Waterloo, IL 62298
Nicole Demetrulias


1980 - 2019
Nicole Demetrulias Obituary
Nicole "Nicki" Demetrulias Nicole E. "Nicki" Demetrulias, 38, of Waterloo, IL, died August 26, 2019, in Waterloo, IL. She was born November 13, 1980, in St. Louis, MO. She is survived by her parents George and Pamela Demetrulias nee Green; sister Melissa (Chris) Schuchardt; significant other Ahmet Touran; nieces Isabella and Claire, and nephew Logan; grandmother Betty Green; aunts and uncles Patty (Tim) McElligott, Georgia Lange, Wayne (Marsha) Demetrulias, Angelo (Lea) Demetrulias, Timmy Demetrulias, Nancy Kilman, David (Amy) Green; special pet cat Hope; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. Nicki is preceded in death by her grandfather George A. Demetrulias and grandmother Mary F. Demetrulias; grandfather Robert Green; and aunt Diane Demetrulias She was a member of a Book Club and Games of Thrones Game Club. As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: The Family Visitation: 4 PM to 8 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again on 12 Noon until time of service Thursday at Quernheim Funeral Home Funeral: 1 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL Father Achilles Karathanos officiating Arrangements entrusted to QUERNHEIM FUNERAL HOME, Waterloo, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019
