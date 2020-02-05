Home

Nicole Duree


1979 - 2020
Nicole Duree Obituary
Nicole Duree Nicole Danielle Duree, 40, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Nicole was born August 26, 1979 in Flora, IL. She enjoyed gaming, horseback riding, and loved her friends. Nicole was fun to be around and will be missed by all who knew her. Nicole was preceded in death by her birth mother, Anne Ruston. Surviving are her parents, David and Catherine Duree (nee Eska) of O'Fallon, IL; fiancé, Kevin Ervin of East St. Louis, IL; children, Sebastian Cody Jordan, Christina Ervin, Xavier Ervin, and Kevon Ervin, all of O'Fallon, IL; siblings, Steve (Chris) Dunaway of Smithton, IL, Christine Dunaway of O'Fallon, IL, and Elisabeth Duree of O'Fallon, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57325 or stjo.org/dreams. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: As per the wishes of Nicole's family, no services will be held.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
