|
|
Nicole Mrkvicka Nicole (Niki) C. Mrkvicka, nee Clemens, 31, from Belleville, Illinois. Niki was born in Joliet, Illinois and died suddenly in Cancun, Mexico. Niki is survived by her husband Josh Mrkvicka, her daughters, Briar (Bean) and Maren (Bear), her mom and step-dad, Amy & RJ Abernathy, her sister and brother-in-law, Jaime & Dane Harris, and her brother, Alex Abernathy. Niki was preceded in death by her father, Daniel R. Clemens. Niki graduated from Althoff High School in Belleville and went on to graduate from Illinois College with a double major in History and Environmental Science. She worked as a chemist at American Bottoms Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility in Sauget, Illinois. Niki was a caring and loving person who cherished her family and friends. We mourn our loss but also celebrate Niki's loving care for us and others. While attending Althoff, Niki collected personal and household items for local food pantries and served on the St. Vincent DePaul food bus. She also traveled with her church mission groups to Louisiana, Arkansas and Florida to help others living in less than ideal conditions, including cleaning and rehabbing houses in the aftermath of hurricane Katrina. During her years at Illinois College, Niki was heavily involved in the Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity, serving not only the needs of the Jacksonville area, but also with state and national service projects as well. Niki was an adventurer who loved to travel. She visited more than 40 states, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and finally got to see the sights of Mexico. More than anything though, Niki's biggest thrill was being a mom to her Bean and Bear, Briar and Maren, and a wife to the love of her life, Josh. She loved the time spent with them and our frequent family gatherings and trips. We could always count on Niki cooking something new to share with all of us. She loved to cook, and particularly baking new desserts for us. Her cakes, cupcakes, pies and breads were always amazing, and she loved having Briar by her side while she prepared them. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to educational trust funds for Briar and Maren. Memorials can be made payable to either Josh Mrkvicka or RJ Abernathy and left at the funeral home or mailed to, RJ Abernathy, 5111 West Main St., Belleville, IL 62226. Visitation: will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL with Rev. Rob Dyer officiating. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairview Heights.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019