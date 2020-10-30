Nikki Edwards
September 2, 1956 - October 24, 2020
O'Fallon, Illinois - Nikki Dianne Edwards, age 64, born September 2, 1956 to Gus and Betty, nee Biethman, Nortin, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her home with her husband at her side.
Nikki and her husband Michael Edwards were married for 41 years. They lived in San Jose, Calif. where Nikki was a Registered Nurse at Memorial Hospital for 18 years. They moved to O'Fallon in 1997, and Nikki worked for 15 years as an RN at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.
Nikki was preceded in death by her parents Gus and Betty Nortin.
Surviving are her husband Michael D. Edwards of O'Fallon; and her sons, Michael A. Edwards of Troy, Mo., and Nicholas T. Edwards of O'Fallon, Ill.; granddaughter Elysa N. Edwards; her sisters Terri L. Knop of Steeleville, Ill., and Sheree Nortin of Perryville, Mo.; and her brothers Scott Nortin of Columbia, Ill., and Kurt Nortin of Red Bud, Ill.
Private family services were held.