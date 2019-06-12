|
NINA BAIRD- Nina Jane Baird, age 92, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019. She will be cremated according to her wishes and a memorial visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on June 13, 2019, at St. Johns United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at St. Johns. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, at a later date
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 12, 2019
