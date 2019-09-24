|
Nina Chilcutt Nina Belle Chilcutt, 87, of Granite City passed September 20, 2019 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Born in Erin TN. on June 21, 1932 daughter of Lurton Milam and Agnes Biggs. Nina lived in Granite City since she was three months old. She was a Homemaker. Survived by daughter in law Candy Thompson of Granite City grandsons Jerry (Lori) Thompson of Troy, Jeff (Tracy) Thompson of Carlinville and Jason Thompson of Granite City great grandchildren Blake, Dylan and Karsyn brother Lloyd (Shelia) Milam of Granite City sister in law Faye Chilcutt of Granite City. Numerous nieces and nephews Preceded by parents, husband Robert "Bob" Chilcutt (married Nov 7 1958 in Granite City and he passed July 1 , 2011) Son Jerry Thompson sisters Roxie, Lillian, Christine , Ruth Ann, Marie and brothers Johnny and Leo. Suggested Memorials Alzheimer Research, APA of Granite City. Visitation: Friday September 27, 2019 from 1-2pm at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home 2205 Pontoon Rd. Granite City, IL Funeral: will follow visitation at funeral home on Friday, September 27, 2019 with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Burial St. John Cemetery Nameoki Road Granite City. Arrengements entrusted to Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019