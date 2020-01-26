|
Nina Gerold Nina Gerold, nee Jany, 74, of Belleville, IL, born July 19, 1945, in Chester, IL, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Mercy Rehab & Care Center, Swansea, IL. Nina worked for St. Elizabeth's Hospital before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph "Joe" Gerold Jr., whom she married on July 10, 1965, and who died on May 3, 2019; her parents, Constantine and Alma, nee Davitz, Jany; two sisters, Genell Alma Mueth and Fern Marie Jany in infancy; three brothers, Dana (Danny) Jany, Earl Jany, and Russell Jany; and two brothers-in-law, Joseph Mueth and Ira Saxton. Surviving are two sons, Joseph "Tony" (Tammy) Gerold of Belleville, IL, and Douglas Gerold of Smithton, IL; two grandsons, Dalton Gerold and Blake Gerold; one great-grandchild, Liam Gerold; two sisters, Faye (Dave) Parker of Paderborn, IL and Norma Saxton of Waterloo, IL; two brothers, Cleve (Jean) Jany of Paderborn, IL, and Merle (Barb) Jany of Smithton, IL; three sisters-in-law, Diane (Tom) Boschert of New Athens, IL, Dianne Jany of Paderborn, IL, and Jackie Jany of Union, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at a later date for Nina and her husband Joseph Gerold.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020