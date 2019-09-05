|
|
Nola Young Nola V. Young, 93, of Belleville, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at her sons home, with her family by her side. Nola was born in Russelleville, AR on February 2, 1926 to the late John and Anniebelle (Tedford) Staggs. She was an avid reader , quilter, wonderful cook, devoted mother and grandmother who was strong in her Christian faith. Nola leaves behind to cherish her precious memories; two sons, Thomas (Sharon) Young, Timothy (Lisa) Young; daughter, Cecelia (Ted) Cunningham; grandchildren, James Cunningham, Matthew (Marsha) Young, Carrie (Mike) Suter, Amanda Young, Thomas Young, Travis (Kylie) Young, Ashley (Jason) Maue, Ryan (Katie) Young and twelve great-grandchildren. Preceding Nola in death were her parents; husband, Terrell F. Young, three brothers, five sisters; son, Terrell M. Young; granddaughter, Tracy Young and daughter in law, Vicki Young. Service: A visitation will be held at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, IL, 62208 on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4 8 PM. A funeral to celebrate Nola's life will be at Lake View Funeral Home on Friday September 6, 2019 at 10 am.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019