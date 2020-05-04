Norbert Arentsen Norbert J. Arentsen, age 94, died peacefully after a brief illness, on April 26, 2020 at Bethesda Meadow Hospice in Ellisville, MO. Born March 4, 1926 in Pierron, IL, he and Trudy, his wife of 72 years, lived in Fairview Heights and Shiloh, IL for 63 years. Norbert retired as co-owner of O'Fallon Pressure Cast in 1997. He was a well respected business man and pattern maker known for his attention to detail, patience and ability to listen with great care. Norbert enjoyed wood working in his spare time, even building a mahogany sailing sloop. He and Trudy greatly enjoyed ballroom dancing and traveled to various big band events in the area and elsewhere in the country. Norbert is fondly remembered as a gentle, intelligent, loving man. His kindness and humility were gifts that will be eternally treasured by those of us privileged to know him well. Norbert was preceeded in death by his parents, George and Mary (Korte) Arentsen. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Trudy Arentsen, and a brother, Frank Arentsen, three daughters, Gloria (Mike) Brady, Diane (Charles) Savage and Lorna (Brian) Kelly. Norbert will be greatly missed by his nine grand children and seven great grand children. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P. O. Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326 or Poor Handmaid Sisters, PO Box 1, Donaldson, IN 46513 A private funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 7, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Shiloh, Msgr. Jim Margason officiating with burial at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery of St. Clare.



